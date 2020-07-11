Atwell--- Doris Lea Warta Hartwell, 94, died July 4th, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. Doris was born in Glasco, KS October 13th, 1925 to Dr. A H Shull and Margaret (Ludwig) Shull.

Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dr. Edmund L. Warta and Robert L. Hartwell and daughter Kristen Warta Schissler.

She is survived by sons, Dr. Mark Warta and Dr. Alan (wife Daren) Warta; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Visitation is 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Atwood. Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is 10:00 a.m. July 17, 2020, also at the Church. Interment in the Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Atwood. For more information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.