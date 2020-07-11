Salina- Geraldine Jane Abbott was born April 30, 1934 on a farm near Salina, KS the youngest of seven children to Mabel (Andrews) and Joseph Gruber. She passed peacefully to be with family on July 7, 2020 at the age of 86. Jane (as she preferred to be called) was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Mellroy F. Abbott, her brother Raymond Gruber and her sisters Mary Sink, Marie Thompson, Florence Forkner, Josephine Brown and Dorothy Kizer.

She was known as Jerry, as a child, since she was essentially her Dad’s second boy (or Tom-boy.) She loved being outside and working with her Dad. (Mom had plenty of girls to help in the house.) Upon entering High School her older sister Dottie told her Jerry was a boy’s name so she needed to go by Jane. Jane graduated from Salina High School and took secretarial classes at Brown Mackie College. She worked as a stenographer. Later handled all of the bookkeeping for her husband’s business of Farming and Construction and Remodeling. She loved crafts in the winter months, but had no time for that in the Spring, Summer and Fall. That was the time for outside work, which she so loved. She personally maintained her yard until her death.

Jane was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church, New Cambria and married Mellroy F. Abbott on June 7, 1953 in that church. They celebrated 58 years of marriage before Mellroy’s death in 2011. They loved to go square dancing with friends, supported their children in 4-H learning life skills and school sports activities. They encouraged and supported all of their children to complete college degrees. Jane especially loved having family reunions at Peace Lutheran Church, a tradition she hoped would continue after her passing.

Jane is survived by her three children Jeanne K. (Don) Myers of Prescott Valley, AZ, Gary L. (Lynette) Abbott and David M. (Mary) Abbott of Salina, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 in Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made in her name to Peace Lutheran Church, New Cambria and may be sent in care of Ryan Mortuary.