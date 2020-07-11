Overland Park- Veryl Leone Tiemeyer, daughter of George and Grace Damman, was born July 6, 1934, in Palmer, KS, and passed away July 9, 2020. She married Freddie Tiemeyer on Feb. 1, 1953.

Survivors include: daughters: Rhonda (Tiemeyer) Grundemann and husband William; Melinda Tiemeyer; sons: Eric Tiemeyer and wife Diana; and Noel Tiemeyer and his wife Joyce, 8 Grandchildren, 3 Step-Grandchildren; 1 Step Great Grandchild and brother Thale Damman and sisters Melva Anderson and Nella Melone;

A Graveside Services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clifton I.O.O.F Cemetery. Memorial donations to Clifton Art Buffs and Clifton Ball Association c/o Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.