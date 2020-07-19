Galva- Arlie Benton Holm, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home in rural Galva, KS.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 22, at New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to Love A Child.