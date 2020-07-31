Mary Elizabeth Clark (Boulware)

DIGHTON - Mary Elizabeth Clark (Boulware), age 85, died July 29, 2020 at the Scott County Hospital, Scott City, KS.

Funeral Services will be held 1:30 p.m. August 3, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Scott City. Friends may call August 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and August 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. both at Boomhower Funeral Home in Dighton, KS. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Scott County Hospital Foundation- Caring Hearts Fund or Lane County Health Care Foundation both in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Full obituary to follow.