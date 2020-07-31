Oakley- Mary JoAnn Teeter, 86, of Oakley, died July 24, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1934, to Ernie and Ruby (Jones) Fink, near Monument, KS.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and Ernie Fink; husband Herbert Clovis Teeter; a daughter Tammy Teeter and a grandson Morgan.

She is survived by a sister Glennis Parsons; daughter Tracee Teeter and husband Randy Swart and a host of other family and friends.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the United Methodist Church and The Kansas Honor Flight and can be sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For information or condolences visit www.baalmannmortuary.com