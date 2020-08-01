Hall, Patricia Ann (Seibel/Baker), 70, formerly of El Dorado, KS passed away July 27, 2020.

A visitation with family will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm, Friday, July 31, at Broadway Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, Aug. 1, at Kensington Gardens.

Pat had many occupations during her life, including day care provider, assembler at Vornado, mother and wife. Born January 4, 1950 in Newton, KS, she is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Angelyn (Tim) Forsythe, Cristalyn (Mike) Denard, and Jacquelyn (Ramone) Logan; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her best friend Missy. We will miss her forever. She is also survived by one sister, Judy Eskridge; two brothers, Dave (Deb) Seibel and Rick (Charla) Seibel and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, W.C. (Vic) and Betty Seibel, along with her sister, Debra Brewer.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration or Alzheimer’s Association to help find a cure for this horrible disease.

Share condolences at www.Cozine.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.