Sondra Kay Lansaw, 76, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by family at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was a homemaker, foster parent, store clerk, librarian, daycare provider, and bank teller.

She was born on May 26, 1944, in St. Joseph, MO, the daughter of Cleatus Edgar and Frances Agnes (Protzman) Valentine. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, St. Joseph, MO and attended Bethel College, Newton, KS. Sondra was united in marriage to William "Bill" L. Lansaw on September 5, 1962, in St. Joseph, MO. He preceded her in death on December 12, 2006.

Sondra attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and volunteered at Save N’ Share, both of McPherson.

Survivors include: four children, Andrew Lansaw (Jennifer) of McPherson, KS, Brian Lansaw of McPherson, KS, Teresa Hadley (Robert) of Cumming, GA, and Stephen Lansaw of McPherson, KS; sister, Karlyn Meers (Warren) of Agency, MO; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son, Martin Lansaw, and brother, Ronald Valentine.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home with Chaplain Jeffery Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held at the Turner Family Cemetery in Fawcett, MO at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Reno County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.