Floyd Hands

Floyd Hands, a retired farmer, truck driver, mentor, and friend to all -- died August 10th, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, KS. He was 91-yrs-old. Born November 21st, 1928 in Garden City, KS to Maude B. and Joseph Gale Hands, the youngest of five children. After graduation from Garden City High School he married Louise Henderson on August 27th, 1950. They had three children. He spent many years farming, raising cattle and horseback riding. He was active in his church and taught Sunday school and was involved in 4-H and enjoyed Gideons. He started his own trucking business, hauling cattle for many years. After his retirement, he delivered Meals on Wheels and enjoyed talking with anyone he would meet.

He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, teasing jokes, a strong handshake, kindness, generosity, and unfailing work ethic. He would never let you leave his house hungry. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his children Linda Ball (Vic), Wayne Hands (Chris), and Khristy Guebara, his 16 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and his sister Marcelle Joyce.

We are comforted by the fact that he will spend his 70th wedding anniversary in Heaven with his wife, reunite with his mom and dad, three brothers, son-in-law, granddaughter, and great- grandson.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Turning Point Church of the Nazarene with Chaplain Doug Williams officiating. The service may also be viewed via Facebook Live on the Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Page. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. The family suggests memorials given to Turning Point Church of the Nazarene in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.