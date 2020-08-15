Travis Peck Sr., Age 42, Of Towanda. Travis Peck Sr.’s life began on October 15, 1977 in Wichita, KS; the son of Monty and Frances (Black) Peck. He was a hard worker and worked as a heavy equipment operator for most of his life. When he wasn’t working in heavy machinery, he enjoyed fishing and working on motorcycles. Travis enjoyed cruising dirt roads and riding.

His family includes his children, Travis Peck Jr. of El Dorado, Victoria Peck, Annabelle Peck and Harley Peck all of Valley Center; siblings Jeff Peck of El Dorado, Mike (Kim) Peck of Maryland and Tim Peck of Belle Plain; parents, Monty and Frances Peck of Towanda.

Travis passed away on August 7, 2020 in Wichita, KS.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held privately. Memorial contributions in Travis' name may be directed to the donor's choice.