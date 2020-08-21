Lloyd F. Prentice, 100, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Heart to Heart Care Home in Pomona.

Cremation is planned. Graveside inurnment will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Ottawa with military honors by Fort Riley Honor Guard. The family suggests memorial contributions to Heart to Heart c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, KS 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Lloyd’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.

Lloyd was born June 9, 1920, at Centerville, Kansas, the son of Frank Lloyd and Laura May (England) Prentice.

He grew up in Osawatomie, Kansas, moving to Ottawa in 1946 following his military service.

Lloyd graduated from Osawatomie High School with the class of 1938 and attended one year of college.

He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 at Fort Leavenworth until his discharge at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas in October 1946.

Lloyd was united in marriage with Ileta Welborn on Jan. 3, 1943. They were later divorced. On August 2, 1969, he was united in marriage with Betty J. Reneau at Emporia, Kansas. She preceded him in death on April 18, 2003.

Lloyd attended the Assembly of God Church and was a former member of the Elks. He worked on lawnmowers and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Laura Prentice; brother, Cecil Prentice; and stepson, Gene Reneau, Jr.

He is survived by three children, Nyoka "Nicki" Soper, of Lyndon; Marla (David) Drumright, of Ottawa; Bruce (Diann) Prentice, of Ottawa; stepdaughter, Peggy (Craig) Santarpia, of Borger, Texas; stepdaughter-in-law, Carol Reneau, of Emporia; seven grandchildren, Janea Poe, of Quenemo; Benjamin Prentice, of Austin, Texas; Andrew Prentice, of Irving, Texas; Kevin Prentice, of Portland, Oregon; Whitney Wassink, of Belton, Missouri; Leanne Desch, of Ottawa; Cale Drumright, of Dallas, Texas; four step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank Jane Wilson at Heart to Heart for her compassionate care of Lloyd.