James W. Wedermyer, 89, Goodland died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1930, in Hays to V.V. and Emma (Mummert) Wedermyer. He was a 1948 graduate of Trego County High School.

He married Kathryn Neff on Aug. 5, 1951, in WaKeeney. He was a district manager for Moorman Feed Company for 23 years until retiring in 1993.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Douglas Dean Wedermyer and David James Wedermyer, Gainsville, Va.; a daughter, Patti Lynn Gray, Prairie Village; a foreign exchange son, Preecha Sudhikam, Bangkok, Thailand; three brothers, Melvin Wedermyer, Topeka, Jerry Wedermyer, WaKeeney and Larry, Lyndon; a sister, Clara Ann Kirkland, Waycross, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two more expected to arrive this fall.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Lea.

A celebration of life breakfast and family visitation and memorial service was held Aug. 22, at United Methodist Church, Goodland; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Goodland United Methodist Church or Goodland Senior Center in care of Bateman Funeral Home.

