David Edward Hornback passed away at his home in Lansing, Kansas on Aug. 18, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to Charlotte Margaret Burr Hornback and Edward Raymond Hornback on Nov. 4, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, two daughters, and granddaughter. He is survived by his wife, four daughters, 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren and a very large extended family.

David Edward Hornback enlisted at the age of 17 with permission of his mother into Boot Camp for the United States Marine Corps on Feb. 5, 1950. He was then called to active duty on June 7, 1950 after training at Naval Base Treasure Island, California he deployed to Korea. David returned to the United States in 1952 where he met his wife, Dolores, in Kansas City, Missouri and married. Corporal Hornback served a short while longer as a Marine Reservist before transferring to the United States Army. His first Army duty station was Schofield Barracks, Hawaii from 1956-1959. From 1961-1964 David was stationed in Langendiebach, Germany. Sergeant Hornback then returned to the United States where he served with the 61st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Loring Airforce Base in Northeast Maine until 1966. After a short assignment in Korea, David was ordered to deploy to Vietnam from March 8, 1969 to March 7, 1970. It was during this deployment Sergeant Hornback was promoted to Staff Sergeant. Staff Sergeant Hornback’s assignments following Vietnam included Fort Riley Kansas, Frankfurt Germany and his final duty station Fort Hood Texas where he retired Aug. 31, 1975.

Staff Sergeant Hornback’s awards and decorations include the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, United Nations Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, The Chosin Reservoir Medal, United Nations Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Civil Service Medal and the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm and One Oak Leaf Cluster, Gallantry Cross Anh Dung Boi Tinh Ng I Sao Ong, Civil Actions Medal for outstanding achievements in the field of civic action, Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Silver Star and 2 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal.

Staff Sergeant Hornback eventually settled in the Kansas City metro area with his wife Dolores and six children following 25 years of military service. He has never stopped being a lifelong servant to those around him.

Visitation will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel.

OORAH DEVIL DOGS, SEMPER FI