Glen Dale Bodling, 61, passed away, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Glen’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Glen Dale Bodling, 61, passed away, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Glen’s online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.