James Albert Rye, 82, Leavenworth, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born July 24, 1938, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, the son of Oscar Sr. and Lillian (Bumstead) Rye.

He retired after 27 years in the United States Army as a highly decorated Combat Engineer.

James was married to the love of his life, Patricia Marie Allen. She preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

James is survived by three stepchildren, Linda (Gene) Eldridge, Charles (Uschi) Perry and Jeremiah (Jill) Perry, all of Leavenworth; a brother, Oscar: Bill" (Marilyn) Rye Jr.; a sister, Connie (Jim) Trenton; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Luke’s Hospice.