LTC James "Jim" D. Bitting, Jr. (Ret), age 61, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Aug. 17, 2020 at his home in Richmond Hill, Georgia.

He was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late James and Mary Bitting of Goldsboro, North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Bitting; his children, Jamie Nichole Bitting and Jessica Carol Bitting, Atlanta, Georgia; son, Buckey Leon (Marissa) Holleman, Richmond Hill, Georgia; sister, Patty (Patrick) Oswalt, Washington, North Carolina and grandchildren, Ryleigh and Ryker, Richmond Hill, Georgia.

Jim served in the United States Army for 25 years, retiring in 2004. Once Retired, Jim served as a civilian for the Department of Defense, most recently as Senior Management Analyst for PAIO at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Jim earned many medals and awards throughout his career.

There will be a short memorial service at 6 p.m. followed by a visitation until 8 p.m. at Richmond Hill Funeral Home. Jim will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Richmond Hill Funeral Home

coxrichmondhillfh.com