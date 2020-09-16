Iris Marie Murray

Iris Marie Murray, age 88, died on Sept. 15, 2020 at Garden Valley Retirement Village in Garden City, KS. She was born on Nov. 8, 1931 in Haskell County the daughter of Victor and Opal (Haggard) Vice. She married Robert Eugene Murray on Dec. 31, 1949 at Partridge, KS. He died on November 30, 1998.

Iris grew up and graduated high school in Greensburg, KS. She and her husband moved to Finney County in 1961. She was the manager of the Elk’s Lodge for eight years and held various other jobs but her favorite was working as a housekeeper for 20 years. She was a member of First Southern Baptist Church, charter member of the Finney County Genealogy Society, past 4-H Leader and Daughters of American Revolution.

She is survived by her son, Randy and Susan Murray of Great Bend, KS; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son- Richard Earl Murray and brother- Leon Vice.

Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City, KS., with Rev John Harms officiating. The service will be on Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Memorials are suggested to First Southern Baptist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com