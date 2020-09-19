Minneapolis- David D. Atkinson, 67, Minneapolis, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born August 19, 1953 in Salina to Noble and Ruby (Miller) Atkinson.

David and Deborah Bos were united in marriage on November 1, 1975. He was lifelong self-employed carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his wife, Debbie; sons, Jeremiah (Jennifer) and Matthew; sister, Nolene Roberts; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Megan Atkinson.

It was David’s wishes to be buried on his pasture. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 23. The location is 1/4 mile east of Niles Road on K-4 Highway near Gypsum, on the north side of the road. There is a large hay shed just west of the lane. Friends may pay their respects from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M, Tuesday at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

Isaiah 41:10 KJV

