James "Jim" Curtis Logbeck, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence in Richardson, TX. He was a retired electrical engineer and had worked for the Collins Radio Company (later Rockwell-Collins) in Richardson, TX since the late 1960’s.

Jim was born on June 28, 1934, in McPherson, KS, the son of Vern and Helen Logbeck. He graduated from McPherson High School and Kansas State University.

He served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959.

Survivors include: two brothers, Frank Logbeck (Marilyn) of Rose Hill, KS and Delbert Logbeck of Fort Worth, TX; one sister, Martha Exline of Laguna Hills, CA; and dear friend, Oscar Newburn of Richardson, TX; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Sally Pattengill and Wayne Logbeck.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time on Tuesday, September 29, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow at New Gottland Lutheran Church Cemetery, McPherson.

Memorial donations may be given to Kansas State University James Logbeck Scholarship Fund in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.