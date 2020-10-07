Shirley A. McKinney, 82, of McPherson, KS, passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Wilson Care Home and Hospice. She had previously resided in Brookdale Assisted Living.

She was born June 6, 1938, in a taxi cab between Galva and McPherson, the daughter of Clarence and Bertha Tector. They preceded her in death, as did her husband, Lawrence, a son, Brent, brothers-in-law, George Ellsworth and Irvin Decker, sisters-in-law, Leoda Ellsworth and Terie Tector, as well as nephew, Robbie Ellsworth, and the family favorite pet dog, Willie.

Shirley was a 1956 graduate of Galva Chieftan High School. She attended Emporia Teachers College thereafter.

She married Lawrence McKinney at Galva Methodist Church in June, 1958. Five sons were born to this union, Douglas (Joyce), Scott (Myo), Mark (Jana), Kevin (Candee) and Brent (Kim). Brent died in 1994.

Grandchildren carrying on her legacy are Alyssa (Craig), Krystal, Phil (Kathleen), Cara (Lance), Leann, Brandon, Michael, Trevor, Janae, Jacob and Samantha. Great-grandchildren are Hanna, Treyton, Brodi, January, Emma, and Rowan. Siblings surviving Shirley are Connie Decker, Kendall (Judy) Tector, and Larry Tector. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, cousins, and special in-laws.

Shirley worked in various positions in central Kansas during her youth and young adult years until she became a full-time domestic engineer in the McKinney household. Once the boys were older, she sold Avon and Amway and worked for Hostess Baking Co. in Wichita. After the family moved to McPherson, she was employed in the main office of National Cooperative Refining Association. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in McPherson.

Over the years, she was an active volunteer with the various church activities, the American Cancer Society in honor of her parents, McPherson Convention and Visitor Bureau, and Meals on Wheels.

Shirley, along with her family, enjoyed travels and camping from Pacific Coast to the Atlantic Coast, was a skilled fish cook when the boys caught and cleaned them, as well as baker of oostakaka, tapioca pudding, pies, cakes, cookies, and anything else edible to growing young males. She was an avid photographer, was skilled at dominoes and Uno, a vegetable and flower gardener, scrap booker, dedicated Sunday School teacher and a Bible student. She relished being around her grandchildren and loved hearing about whatever they were involved with and especially if they had new work, play, or relationships. She loved all God’s creatures.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Kansas Ave., McPherson. A private family graveside service will occur at Empire Cemetery, south of Galva. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks will be required in the church and no reception will take place.

Memorial donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church or Kindred Hospice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut St., McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.