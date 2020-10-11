Sunday

Clay Center- Carolyn Wallace 74 died October 8, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1946 to Ray Roles and Rose Ina Wiese. Carolyn married Jack Wallace on March 3, 1978. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents.


Survivors:


Husband: Jack Wallace


Daughter: Traci (Mark) Dunn


Son: Travis (Melody) Wallace


Brothers: Dennis (Ellen) Roles and Kenneth (Malea) Roles


2 Grandchildren and 1 Great-granddaughter


Graveside Services: 10:30AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Wakefield, KS


Visitation: 3-8 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home


Memorials: Home Care and Hospice or Mizpah United Methodist Church c/o the funeral home


