Lucretia J. Walton, 78, O’Fallon, Ill., died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

She was born March 16, 1942, in Lawton, Okla., to William Leonard Mize, Sr. and Betty June, nee McFall, Mize

She retired after working 25 years for Fort Hays State University.

She was a member of Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh, Ill.

She enjoyed bowling.

Survivors include a son, Larry Jr. Walton and wife, Pattie, Shiloh; her former husband, Larry Walton Sr.; her grandchildren, Rachel (Hunter) Smith, Nathan Walton, and Sarah Walton; a great-granddaughter on the way; a nephew, Len III (Krista) Mize; a niece, Machele (Greg) Dunagan; and her dog, Tiffany.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, William Leonard Mize, Jr.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh; burial will be at a later date in Elmwood Cemetery, Bowie, Texas.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Spring Valley Baptist Church, Shiloh.

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, Ill., is in charge of arrangements.