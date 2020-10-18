Jeanie Sue Scott, 65, of Marquette passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home in Marquette. Jeanie was born August 15, 1955 in Goessel, KS to the late Eugene and Phyllis Jean (Decker) Ratzloff.

She is survived by her son: Steven Scott (Teresa) of CA; brothers: Don Ratzloff of Canton, KS, and James Ratzloff; as well as one grandchild

Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and brother: Gayland Ratzloff.

Cremation has been chosen. Memorial services are not planned at this time.

