Hutchinson, Kansas. Patricia ‘Patty’ Louise Achilles, 90, went to be with her Savior October 9, 2020. She was born October 1, 1930, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Lee and Josephine (McKinney) Robinson.

She was a 1948 graduate of McPherson High School. She was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church, Hutchinson. Patty had been a merchandiser for J.C. Penney’s for over 20 years. Being a cancer survivor, Patty, had been a volunteer for Hospice of Reno County, years ago.

Patty was a caring and loving mother, grandmother and wife to Roy H.‘Butch’ Achilles for over 66 years, before his passing on January 11, 2014.

Patty is survived by: children, Jody and husband Mike Schulz of Lincoln, and Larry of Hutchinson; five grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her; son, Douglas and brother, Frank Robinson.

Cremation has taken place. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at North Inman Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Adrian presiding. Her memorial book will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions are to the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.