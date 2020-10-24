Mary Elizabeth Varner, 85, of Towanda, KS, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at home.

Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Towanda United Methodist Church, Towanda, KS. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover.

Mary was born in Roaring Springs, TX on July 29, 1935, to the late Flory Elizabeth (Powell) and Albert Leon Throckmorton. She was a teller and clerk at Towanda State Bank for many years. Mary's relationship with God was the most important thing to her. Next there was Ray and her family. She always let everyone know how much she loved them. Mary was a longtime member of Towanda United Methodist Church and also sang in the choir there for many years. She was on the Towanda City council, was a member and auditor of the Friends of the library, member of the Friends Sewing Club, and belonged to the Freedom Choir for many years. Mary enjoyed traveling and has been to multiple states over the years and in 1981, she traveled to Scotland. With Freedom Choir, she and Ray had the opportunity to travel to New York and perform with the choir in Carnegie Hall. Mary had many hobbies and was more talented than she would ever admit. She enjoyed reading, cooking and baking, quilting, sewing, and other needle work.

On June 29, 1951 she married Kenneth Dee Van Arsdale, Sr. in Towanda and he preceded her in death. On Feb. 12, 1983 she married William Ray Varner in Towanda, KS and he survives her.

She is also survived by: son, Dennis Van Arsdale of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Swarts and husband Eddie of Kechi; daughter, Julie Cornell of Towanda; sisters, Dolores Gillespie of Clearwater, Shirley Davis of Oklahoma; Myrna Throckmorton of Oklahoma; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Van Arsdale of Towanda; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Throckmorton of Seminole, OK; 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Van Arsdale, Jr. daughter, Eva Jane Van Arsdale; and brothers, Henry and Albert Throckmorton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Good Shepherd Hospice 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403 Wichita, KS 67206 or Towanda United Methodist Church, 103 4th St., Towanda, KS 67144