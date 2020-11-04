Douglas L. "Doug" Peters, 64, Independence, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. Doug was born on Jan. 31, 1956 in Leavenworth, Kansas to Leonard Woodson and Darlene Lucille (Williams) Peters. He graduated from Lansing High School in Lansing, Kansas in 1974, before attending the University of Kansas. Doug was a member of the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, and married Sharla Williams on Feb. 14, 1982 at the Christian Church in Camden Point, Missouri.

He was larger than life, always smiling and laughing. He was an avid fan of the Chiefs and Mizzou, and an even bigger fan of all things Disney. He enjoyed travelling the world, including going on Disney cruises. He also liked tinkering with antiques, and loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug is survived by his wife; son, Bryan (Ashton) Peters, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; siblings, Lenny Peters, Bret Peters, and Darcie (Jim) Adams, all of Lansing, Kansas; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation by invitation only on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. All are welcome at an open air funeral at Camden Point Cemetery in Camden Point, Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. Masks will be required at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the Truman Medical Center Charitable Foundation for the Oncology & Hematology Department or the Gary Pinkel GP M.A.D.E. Foundation. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Mo., Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net