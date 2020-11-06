Scott City- James David "J.D." Hickert, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident in Scott County, Kansas. He was born on October 2, 1983 in Colby, Kansas, the son of Dave & Marcia Ayers Hickert. J.D. Grew up in Bird City, Kansas, and was a 2002 graduate of Cheylin High School in Bird City, Kansas. A resident of Scott City, Kansas since 2012 moving from Colby, Kansas. He was an electrician and worked for S-K Electric of Scott City.

He was a graduate of NWKTC Electrical in Goodland, Kansas.

On October 15, 2005 he married Laura Gossman in Scott City, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors include his Wife - Laura Hickert of Scott City, Kansas, Two Daughters - Ashleigh Hickert of Scott City, Kansas, Haileigh Hickert of Scott City, Kansas, One Son - Ethan Hickert of Scott City, Kansas, Parents - Dave & Marcia Hickert of Bird City, Kansas, One Sister - Anne & Clint Gossman of Scott City, Kansas, Father & Mother in Law - Steve & Veta Gossman of Scott City, Kansas, Numerous Brothers and Sisters in Laws, Nieces & Nephews.

He was preceded in death by One Brother in Law - Jeremy Gossman.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas with Pastor Don Williams officiating.

Memorials In Lieu Of Flowers can be made to the James D. Hickert Memorial Fund in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home.

There will be no calling times.