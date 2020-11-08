Beloit- Funeral services for Donald E. Barrett, age 98 of Beloit, will be at 2 PM Wednesday, November 11 at the Randall Community Church. Mr. Barrett died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Mitchell County Hospital. Survivors include his wife Jeanette of Beloit; two sons, Don (Charli) of Randall & Brad (Steph) of Beloit; 6 grandchildren; & 4 great grandsons. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM with family present from 5-7 PM Tuesday at the Roberts Family Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Barrett Family, to be used for Hilltop Lodge Assisted Living & Nursing Home or Mitchell County Hospital Nursing Staff. Roberts Family Funeral Services, Beloit, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at: www.robertsfamilyfs.com