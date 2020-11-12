Carlo R. Cevoli, 87, of Wellsville, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.

The family will meet with friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Carlo’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067.

Carlo was born Oct. 26, 1933, in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, the son of Carlo and Elizabeth (Wickman) Cevoli.

He lived in rural Wellsville since 1977 moving here from Lake Worth, Florida, where he lived for 15 years. Carlo also lived in Rhode Island and New Jersey.

Carlo graduated from Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Rhode Island with the class of 1951.

He was united in marriage to Betty Matteson on Sept. 7, 1957, in Lake Worth, Florida. She preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2008.

Carlo was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Cevoli; sisters, Evelyn Doucette and Petie Frostman.

Survivors include his children, Teresa (Michael) Hanley, Anthony (Christine) Cevoli, Michael (Megan) Cevoli, all of Ottawa; and Betty Sue (Jamie) Olson, of Olathe; five grandchildren, Frank Brennan, of Midlothian, Virginia; Bryan Brennan and Sean Brennan, of Richmond, Virginia; Allison Olson, of Oronogo, Missouri; Sydney (Phillip) Kuhn, of Ottawa; two great-grandchildren, Leah Olson and Lucas Castaneda, of Oronogo, Missouri.

Carlo was a lifelong marble setter working for several companies including Delray Tile & Marble in Delray Beach, Florida. He also served in the United States Navy in Annapolis, Maryland from 1951 to 1954.

He was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Carlo was also a member of Marble and Tile Terrazzo Setters Union, Local 3 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carlo enjoyed playing golf and later Tiger Woods Golf on PlayStation. He especially loved spending time with his family, children and grandchildren.