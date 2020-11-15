Herington- Leola's (99) life began on December 13, 1920 in rural Ellsworth County, Kansas. She was the daughter of Albert and Ella (Pflughoeft) Haase. Leola attended St. Paul's School thru 8th grade in North Ellsworth County. She was united in marriage to Edward L. Neuschafer 80 years ago on November 3, 1940. Leola was a farm wife, tending to livestock, driving tractor, milking cows and working on the farm. She also worked as a nurse's aide and cook at the Lutheran Home of Herington, and as a cook at the Hope School. Leola was a volunteer with the Museum of Hope, the Hope Library, the Hope school, and the Memorial Day serives. She was a member of the Hope American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Trinity Lutheran Church in Ramona and was honored as Parade Queen for the Hope Heritage Fesitval parade. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her children Gary (Judy) Neuschafer of Lindsborg, Sheri Burt of Salina, and Kathy (Larry) Ryan of Lenexa; grandchildren Daran (Kendra) Neuschafer, Doug (Michelle) Neuschafer, Stephani (Larry) Graytak, Kelly (Alie) Burt, Staci (Todd) Ellison, Heather Ryan, Tom Ryan and Mike Ryan; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her brother Lloyd (Erna) Haase of Ellsworth and several nieces and nephews. Leola passed away one-month shy of her 100th birthday on Friday November 13, 2020 at Legacy of Herington. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, son Edward, Jr., and sister Bernice Bohl. Her family will gather with friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m.-12p.m. at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington. Her graveside service will be held at the Hope Cemetery on Thursday at 1 p.m. led by Pastor Clark Davis. There will be a Celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial contributions in Leola's name may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Ramona, Dickinson County Hospice, or the Museum of Hope. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Leola at www.ymzfh.com.