F. Wayne Kissinger, 73, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Ottawa. Family will meet with friends 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary. The family suggests memorial contributions to Franklin County Sheriff Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Wayne’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.