Richard "Dick" Earl Reed, 86, formerly of Winfield passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Arkansas City.

Private memorial services will be held at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Winfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, contributions may be left in care of the funeral home.

Dick was born March 13, 1934 in Winfield, Kansas to parents Mary Isabelle Watkins Reed and Arthur Earl Reed. He graduated from Leon High School and later owned several businesses in Leon including Dick’s Service, Dick’s Body Shop and Used Cars. He also worked as an insurance adjuster for American Family Insurance for 20 years. Dick married Joyce Mohler and they were married for 35 years. He later married Naoma Sawyer on June 2, 1990 and they lived in Oxford and Winfield. She preceded him in death in 2018. Dick enjoyed cars, traveling and was a wood carving enthusiast in his later years. He especially liked to carve Santa Claus’s and walking sticks.

Survivors include sister Mary Burdett and husband Jim; sister Sue Hons; brother Wayne Weaver and wife Betsy; children: Rex Reed and wife Cathy of Papillion, NE; Richard Reed and wife Liz of Kalispell, MT; Ross Reed and wife Janet of Valley Center, KS; Regina Moore of El Dorado, KS; Rebecca Scroggins and husband Mark of Canyon, TX; step-children Christopher Sawyer of Udall, KS; Bo Sawyer and wife Gail of Winfield, KS; Buffy Sawyer of Yakima, WA, 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Naoma Sawyer-Reed, daughter Rhonda Warren, brothers Gene Reed, Bob Reed and Jimmy Weaver.