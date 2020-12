Steven Douglas Byers died at home in El Dorado on November 23, 2020. Steven was born in Wichita on September 14, 1963. Steven is survived by his Dad, Harry Douglas Byers; brother, Michael Byers; and children, Ashley Jones, Steven Byers Jr, Jimmy Brasuell and JD Byers. Steven also leaves behind ten grandchildren. Steven was predeceased by his mom’s Sandra McGee and Sally Byers. Steven was very active in the church community, loved fishing and hunting and his dog Goofy.

The funeral services will be held at Sunset Lawn Cemetery on December 2, 2020 at 10 am.

