Glen Elder- Diane E. Hofflinger (Ernsbarger) passed away, Monday, November 23, 2020.

Diane was born September 9, 1959 to Phillip and Barbara Ernsbarger in Concordia KS.

Survivors include her husband Loren Hofflinger of the home, children; Josh Hofflinger, Laura (Garrett) McKinney, grandchildren; Lance and Emery McKinney, siblings; Max (Edell) Ernsbarger, Mark (Debbie) Ernsbarger, and sister-in-law; Deby (Mark) Sauchuk.

Visitation will be Friday, December 11th from 3-6 p.m. with family present from 5-6 p.m. at Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments. Memorials may be made to Solomon Valley Hospice. In care of Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments. Online condolences to schoenfhm.com