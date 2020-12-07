Pasquale M. Mesa

Pasquale M. Mesa, age 41, died Nov. 22, 2020 in Sun City, AZ. He was born on May 24, 1946 in Naples, Italy, the son of John G. Mesa and Maria P. Muccillo. He married Ellen Story on Dec. 16, 1978 in Garden City, KS.

He is survived by wife, Ellen; children, Daniel Mesa, Garden City, KS, Emily Bazan, Garden City, KS, Annette McIntyre, Aurora, CO; brothers, Tony Mesa, Blue Springs, MO. , Carlo Alvarado, Alameda, CA. and Joe Alvarado, Twin Lakes, WS; sister, Clara Martinez, Garden City, KS, four grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, John G. Mesa; brother, John C. Mesa; sister, Mary Rose Morley; and grandson, Alejandro Mesa.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.