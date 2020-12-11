JoAnn Marie (Nelson) Stevens

SATANTA - JoAnn Marie (Nelson) Stevens, joined her life long sidekick and truest love, Dick Stevens, in heaven on Dec. 9, 2020. She was born in Barnard, Ks. Oct. 5, 1928, and attended Barnard schools until moving to Lincoln, Ks. as she entered High School. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1946, at the height of World War II, which made a significant impact on her life. She married Dick Wesley Stevens on June 4, 1946, Wichita, Ks. Not long after they were married, they started their family with daughter, Deanna, followed by Nancy, and son, Mike.

Jo was the ultimate housewife and mother, but lived her best life as a self-taught designer, chef, entertainer, organizer and hostess who also enjoyed golf, playing bridge, the arts – especially weaving, traveling, lake weekends and meeting people from all walks of life. She was a life-long learner who took college classes in her 60’s and always had a map and dictionary nearby to reference.

As Dick and Jo made their way through life, they had the opportunity to move several times over the years which included 10 different communities and 30 houses in three different states. This is where Jo became the original "house flipper" before flipping houses was even invented. It wasn’t long before her innate design abilities became her trademark and each house she worked on became the envy of the neighborhood.

Jo is survived by her three children, daughters, Deanna Myers of Sublette, Ks, and Nancy Riggin and husband Jack of Burdick, Ks; and son, Mike Stevens and wife Risa of Sublette, Ks; 11 grandchildren, Amy Collins, Chad Myers, Betsy Miller, Jake Tindle, Kelly Buchanan, Allison Schaaf, Kayla Beck, Whitney Merritt, Wendy Goodrum, Cody Leonard and Sarah Arroyo; and 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick Stevens; her parents, Lawrence and Hazel Nelson; a brother, Harold "Dean" Nelson; son-in-law, Charlie Myers, and great-grandson, Aaron Biehler.

Jo lived her final six years at Legacy Suites in Satanta, Ks. where she exclaimed daily how lucky she was to live in such a wonderful place. On nice days, Jo enjoyed walking to the park across the street and would swing for a while – one of her favorite pastimes while living in Satanta.

Jo will be celebrated at a private graveside service with her family in Lincoln, Ks. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 and a Celebration of Life will take place later in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be written to Satanta Legacy Suites or St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of Weeks Family Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 1200, Sublette, KS 67877. Memories and condolences may be shared at WeeksFamilyFuneralHome.com