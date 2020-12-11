Sharon June Unruh

MONTEZUMA - Sharon June Unruh, age 75, died Dec. 8, 2020. She was born on June 1, 1945 to Elmer and Viola (Unruh) Jantz in Merced, CA. Her death was a result of complications of COVID-19. She grew up on a farm just north of Winton, CA. Sharon married Dale Unruh on May 2, 1969. They lived in California for a short time before making their home in Montezuma, KS.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; four sons, Brandon of Montezuma, KS; Lonnie of Glenn, CA; Darren and Teryl of Montezuma, KS; and 14 grandchildren. Also surviving are six sisters, two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral service will be held at Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma, KS, on Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Homeland Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma, KS, on Dec. 11, 2020 from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com .