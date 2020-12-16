Charles "Charlie" Edmond Regier, 92, a lifetime McPherson County resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at McPherson Health and Rehab. He was a farmer and worked at Swick-Guth, McPherson Concrete Products, and retired as the McPherson Cemetery sexton.

Charlie was born on September 11, 1928, the son of John J. and Edna W. (Christensen) Regier. He graduated from McPherson High School in 1945. On November 16, 1950, Charlie was united in marriage to LaVeda Clarene Unruh at the Methodist Parsonage in Canton by Rev. Evan Markley. This union was blessed with three children, Kathy, Carol, and Kelly. LaVeda preceded Charlie in death on August 5, 2013.

Survivors include: three children, Kathy Burnison (Randy) of Raymore, MO, Carol Jonas of Marion, KS, and Kelly Regier of McPherson, KS; siblings, Agnar Regier (Marlena) of McPherson, KS and Merry Persinger of Mulvane, KS; seven grandchildren, Jon-Jon Burnison (Maggie) of Wichita, KS, Ashley Nelson (Tuck) of Raymore, MO, Nicolas Jonas of Marion, KS, Jeremy Jonas (Karen) of Inman, KS, Corey Jonas (Ariel) of Hamilton, IL, Kendall Regier (Sherrese) of Meade, KS, and Staci Eils (Todd) of Overland Park, KS; nine great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Edna Regier; wife, LaVeda Regier; siblings, Betty Demieville, Jack Regier, Shirley "Rosie" Smith, and Johnny Keith Regier; and son-in-law, Steve Jonas.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at McPherson Cemetery with Pastor Lacey Wheeler officiating. Due to the pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.