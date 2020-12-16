Helen J. Brown-Roper, born October 27, 1953 to Earl J. Brown and Donelda M. Brenton-Brown of Eureka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Johanna Brown.

Survivors include two aunts, Lela Eaton of Bakersfield, CA, and Mary Ellen Scott of Phoenix, AZ; and many cousins.

Helen was a graduate of El Dorado High School in 1971 and went on to JUCO and received an Associate’s Degree and proceeded to go to Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas to later obtain Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science.

She was married for nearly 25 years to Joseph Roper whom was in the US Air Force, so she traveled all over the world.

Helen will lay in state at Carlson Funeral Home on Thursday December 17th from 9-5. Due to the risk of Covid, services will be conducted at a later date.

Special thanks to Right at Home in Wichita, KS and their loving caregivers; Amy McDonough, Wanda Tipton, April Clark and Judy Schild.

