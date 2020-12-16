Goodland- James Paul Krayca, Jr., 83, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM MT at Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland. Burial will follow in the Goodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM MT at Koons-Russell Funeral Home.

Memorials may be designated to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or to the Sherman County 4-H Shooting Sports and may be left at the services or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main Ave., Goodland, KS 67735. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland.