Arkansas City- MAX LAKE 88, OF ARKANSAS CITY, KANSAS FORMERLY OF ABILENE DIED DECEMBER 14, 2020,AT SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER, ARKANSAS CITY, KANSAS. HE WAS BORN JULY 26, 1932, AT MANCHESTER, KANSAS. FAMILY MOVED SEVERAL TIMES FROM MANCHESTER TO HILLSBORO, SETTLING IN SALINA, KANSAS, IN 1956. HE LIVED IN SALINA, UNTIL HIS MOTHER, MYRTLE LAKE, DIED AND THEN MOVED TO ABILENE, KANSAS, AFTER HE RETIRED. HE MOVED TO ARKANSAS CITY, IN 2014, TO BE NEAR HIS SISTER. HE WAS IN THE UNITED STATES ARMY IN THE EARLY 1950'S, AND RECEIVED AN HONORABLE DISCHARGE.. UPON HIS RETURN TO SALINA, KANSAS, WORKED FOR BROWN AND BROWN CONSTRUCTION FOR A TIME, THEN OGBORN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AND LATER VARIOUS HOME BUILDERS AND RETIRED AS A HOME PAINTER. MR. LAKE WAS NEVER MARRIED. HE IS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HIS MOTHER AND FATHER, WALTER AND MYRTLE LAKE, BROTHERS ROBERT, MARVIN AND LLOYD and Walter JR, AND A SISTER ELIZABETH. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS SISTER ELAINE SMITH AND HUSBAND MICHAEL, ARKANSAS CITY, KANSAS, AND VARIOUS NIECES AND NEPHEWS. MR. LAKE WAS A MEMBER OF THE AMERICAN LEGION. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS BE MADE TO YOUR FAVORITE CHARITY. THE FUNERAL WILL BE AT THE DANNER FUNERAL, ABILENE, KANSAS, DECEMBER 22, 2020, AT 10:00 .AM. WITH BURIAL TO FOLLOW AT PRAIRIE MOUND CEMETERY IN SOLOMON. ONLINE CONDOLENCES MAY BE SENT TO dannerfuneralhome.net