Raymond A. "Ray" Legleiter, age 81, of McPherson, Kansas formerly of Liebenthal passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Wheat State Manor in Whitewater, Kansas. He was born September 17, 1939 in Rush County, Kansas to John B. and Josephine (Dechant) Legleiter.

Ray was a farmer, small engine repair mechanic and a jack of all trades. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in McPherson and he enjoyed playing the accordion and was very fond of his pet animals.

He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Spies (Willie) of Hoisington, Kansas; a brother, Ron Legleiter (Susan) of Hays, Kansas; four sisters, Rita VonFeldt of McPherson, Julietta Randa of McPherson, Julianna Daniels of El Dorado, Kansas, and Mary Jane Brungardt of McPherson as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gordon Ray Legleiter; a daughter, Karen Hicks; brothers, Robert, Ralph, and Richard Legleiter; a nephew, Bradley Legleiter and two nieces, Debbie A. Roudebush and Shelby Swaney.

Due to concerns of the COVID-19 virus if you have a cough, fever or are not feeling well, please use our e-mail or online guestbook to share a condolence with the family. Social distancing and wearing masks are suggested at the visitation and at the funeral service.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hays. Interment will take place at 2 PM Saturday at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Liebenthal, Kansas.

Visitation will be Friday 5 PM - 8 PM and Saturday 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM all at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory 2509 Vine Hays, KS 67601.

A combined parish vigil and rosary service will be 7 PM Friday at the funeral chapel.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph's Church in Liebenthal.

Condolences may be left by guest book at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or by email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com