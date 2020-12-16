Topeka- Rev. Jimmie (Jim) Leroy Fredrickson, 81, Topeka, KS passed away December 14, 2020 at Lexington Park Assisted Living. Jim was born January 20, 1939 in Belleville, KS to Paul and Clarice (Nelson) Fredrickson. He graduated from Courtland High School, Kansas Wesleyan University and St. Paul School of Theology. Jim married his college sweetheart, Annabel Hoelscher on June 12, 1960. They celebrated 60 years of marriage on June 12, 2020. After careers in teaching, sales and college administration, Jim became an ordained Methodist minister. He enjoyed working on cars, old tractors, lawn mowers and anything mechanical, he could fix about anything. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clarice Fredrickson; he is survived by his wife, Annabel; brother, Ronald Fredrickson, Courtland, KS; sister, Janice Chandler (Tom), Englewood, CO; sons, Ken Fredrickson (Susan Langr-Fredrickson), Scranton, KS, David Fredrickson (Lori), Pella, IA, Leslie Fredrickson, Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Joseph Langr (Chloe), Natalie Fredrickson, Caleb Fredrickson, Dan Fredrickson (Krisztina), Josh Fredrickson, Sam Fredrickson, Ben Fredrickson, Hannah Fredrickson, Aubrie Fredrickson; great grandchildren, Maeve, Maurvyl and Aria. Due to Covid-19 the memorial service will be immediate family by invitation only. To live stream the service at 2 PM on December 30, 2020, go to universityumctopeka.org and click on the Facebook link. Cremation Arrangements By Reflections Memorial Services, Kansas City, MO