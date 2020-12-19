Pratt - Ailene Winifred Teegarden, age 93, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020 at Pratt Health and Rehabilitation, Pratt, KS.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1927 in Augusta, KS, the daughter of Noel and Winifred P. (Reid) Hyde. In 1946, she married Monte Charles Clark, he died in 1984. Ailene was a social services worker for 29 years at Villa Manor in Pratt, KS. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Pratt, KS. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, she loved fishing and bragging on her grandson Rhett.

Survivors include her daughter, Deborah Lambert (Ron), Lake City, KS; two grandchildren, Jeb Burress and Rhett Lambert.

She was preceded in death by her husband Monte, daughters, Kim Hixson and Susan Elaine Davies; sisters, Maxine Penland and Nola Reece.

A memorial graveside service will take place in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt, KS and will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Pratt Health and Rehabilitation Scholarship Fund in memory of Ailene W. Teegarden. Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.