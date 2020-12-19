Forest Leroy Reavis, 92, of Augusta, KS, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 in Andover, KS. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS.

Forest was born in Westmoreland, KS on June 29, 1928, to the late Adah Lois (Hunter) and Harvey Andrew Reavis. He was a meter reader for the City of Augusta for 40 years and was also a retired volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association, and a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church. On December 25, 1948 he married Betty (Osborne) Reavis in Manhattan, KS. She preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Reavis and Edwin Reavis; sister, Viola Reavis; twin sister, Fausta Kaiser.

He is survived by: daughter Lucille McDowell of Wichita, KS; son Ron Reavis of Augusta, KS; grandchildren, Tracy Odom (Devan) of St. Mary's, GA, Caryn Kuker (Joshua) of Wichita, KS, Savanah Jacobs of El Dorado, KS, Leah Jacobs of Augusta, KS, and Jacob Reavis of Augusta, KS; great grandchildren, Kyla Steenson of Beaver, OK, Jessica Steenson of Ellsworth, KS, Jacen Rains of St. Mary's, GA, Ryan Kuker of Wichita, KS, Caleb Kuker of Wichita, KS, Logan Kuker of Wichita, KS; great great grandchildren, Braydon Steenson of Beaver, OK, Carson Steenson of Beaver, OK; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations to Augusta United Methodist Church 2420 N. Ohio Augusta, KS 67010.