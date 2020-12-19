Keith E. (Pete) Owen, loving husband, father, and grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He passed away at the VA hospital in Wichita, KS after a short illness. His daughter was in attendance.

Keith was born in Havana, KS on October 19, 1925, to Lewis and Ruth (Stringer) Owen. The family relocated to Lamont, KS shortly after his birth. He attended school in Lamont, graduating high school in 1943 and joined the Army in 1944. In the Army, Keith was a member of a mortar squad stationed in France and later became a driver for his company commander. His unit fought in France, Germany, and Austria, where he remained until 1946 as part of the occupation force.

After returning to the U.S., Keith attended Emporia State College and as a young man, took a job with Cities Service. Keith married Emma Phillips on August 18, 1946 in Lamont. The couple were married 54 years, until Emma’s death in 2002. In 1954, Keith was transferred to Cities Service operation at Oil Hill and the family moved to El Dorado and then Prospect, where Keith built the family home. Keith and Emma were also founding members of Prospect Baptist Church. He spent the bulk of his working life in the oil industry, mostly in the El Dorado area. He and Emma raised four children and were involved in the lives of their grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other families in the community.

Keith enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, golfing, and watching KU basketball and K-State football. He enjoyed introducing his children to these activities. Keith had a lifelong love of bowling and made many friends through the sport. He was both an avid and proficient bowler, winning league and tournament titles, some that were broadcast on TV. Keith particularly enjoyed bowling with his family, when everyone could get together. He always won. At the time of his death he was still bowling several times a week.

Keith was preceded in death by both parents and his wife. He is survived by his three sons; Gary (Sharon) Owen, Doug (RoJean) Owen, and Steve Owen; his daughter Kathy (Roger) Storm, seven grandchildren: Staci Jones, Kristina Haahr, Shan Owen, Michael Owen, Kami Berry, Tina Owen Powell, Jeff Storm and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Rosalia United Method Church at PO Box 34, Rosalia KS 67132 in Keith’s name.