Raymond M. Klein, 81, was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on May 6, 1939. He passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Winnemucca, NV.

Ray’s adventurous spirit led him to live in many places where he was quick to make friends. Ray was well known for his work ethic and found satisfaction in a variety of occupations until the time of his passing.

Ray most enjoyed time spent with family. He is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and four siblings. Ray was preceded in death by one daughter, four siblings and his parents.

Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held in the spring of 2021. Interment will be at the Custer County Cemetery, Miles City, MT.

Family and friends are welcome to share a memory on the website of the Sonoma Funeral Home, Winnemucca, NV.