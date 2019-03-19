Kansas voters were clear in calling for an end to a K-12 public school funding problem.

They removed a good number of anti-public education, ultraconservative legislators in 2016 and replaced them with more moderate, thoughtful candidates who pledged to adequately fund schools.

In 2018, pro-education Democrat Laura Kelly’s promise to increase dollars for K-12 helped her win the governor’s race in a deep red state. Kansans across the political spectrum do indeed support quality public schools that benefit youngsters and communities alike.

Earlier last year, state lawmakers took a big step toward a lawful approach to school finance by approving a $525 million increase over five years. The Kansas Supreme Court still ruled it fell short of the adequacy requirement of the Kansas Constitution, and gave the Legislature a year to remedy the shortcoming by compensating for inflation, roughly $90 million more a year.

The governor and fellow moderates proposed as much, but their political adversaries continue to disregard the commonsense solution.

Unfortunately, a new, far-right plan hatched in the House — HB 2395 — combined various poor ideas, from erasing funding increases already in place to enabling legislators to meddle in curriculum and local school board matters.

The House K-12 Budget Committee bill also included ways to promote private school vouchers — yet another attempt by ultraconservatives to shift state support to private school options. The plan, which would help students bullied in public schools access vouchers to attend private schools, ignores the fact that bullying occurs in every school setting.

Steering support away from public schools in such a way only would undercut efforts to ensure safe, quality public school environments.

And by also undermining support for English language learners and students with disabilities, the House bill would practically ensure continued court battles over school funding. It’s almost as if supporters of the bill want the litigation and controversy to continue.

HB 2395 represents a significant step backward. Members of the House instead should consider a Senate plan, SB 142, which funds the inflation factor and likely would pass constitutional muster.

With a workable solution within reach, lawmakers have no business endorsing an irresponsible approach — especially one that arrogantly ignores the will of Kansans who want to end the long-running failure to adequately fund K-12 public schools.

