Many came to help after accident

My wife and I would like to express our extreme thanks to the two unknown ladies, the work crew that stopped Thursday when we went off the road on our motorcycle near your town.

The county, state, and local law enforcement officers that showed up within about 2 minutes of the 911 call. The firemen and McPherson EMS crews that showed up a minute or two later were awesome. They all got my wife to the hospital and the ER staff were awesome as well. She was taken care of extremely well — being a combat medic and seeing my share of accidents, injuries and death, these folks went above and beyond.

These folks should be commended for their fast and professional service to the community and your community should be proud of the job they are doing.

As well as those that stopped to help. In times where so many people are more concerned about themselves, it's nice to know there are good people out there that are willing to help strangers in a time of need.

I hope you will print this letter thanking these folks that are in my opinion unsung heroes for a job well done.

Carl and Tina Brown, Herington