I do not understand why “non-resident” people should have a “voice” in determining the legislative districts of Kansas. Inclusion of the “non-resident” military and/or students will skew the actual population distribution of Kansas and thus give the few counties, Riley, Douglas and Ellis, additional population “count” that will affect the legislative redistricting. No, this is not a good move for Kansas. I don’t know why or when the current “exclusion” was penned into the amendment, but I can’t help but think there was good reason for amending our constitution to this extent. Yes, this may save the State of Kansas a few dollars and a few minutes in the redistricting process, but I believe our laws should be legislated by the residents of Kansas.

Jack Woelfel, Topeka